Images

Video

Music

SFX

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Help

Image
Petra is a unique 2000 year old city, carved entirely into the rose-red cliffs by the Nabataeans. It is located in South Jordan. In 1985 Petra was designated a World Heritage Site by UNESCO.

Popularity score

Medium

Usage score

Frequently used

Trendsetter

We're seeing significant engagement with this asset.

42398575

Stock Photo ID: 42398575

Petra is a unique 2000 year old city, carved entirely into the rose-red cliffs by the Nabataeans. It is located in South Jordan. In 1985 Petra was designated a World Heritage Site by UNESCO.

Photo Formats

  • 1813 × 2362 pixels • 6 × 7.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 768 × 1000 pixels • 2.6 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 384 × 500 pixels • 1.3 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Photo Contributor

R

robert paul van beets