Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2102810251
Pet owner feeding his dog in the living room. Dog receiving a treat
s
By sanjagrujic
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
achievementaffectionateamerican staffordshire terrieranimalbonecandycanine - animalcareclose-upconceptscookiedesiredogdog biscuitdog bonedomestic animalsdomestic roomeatingenjoymentfeedingfoodfriendshipgivinghandhappinessheadholdinghome interiorhuman body parthuman handincentiveindoorsindulgencelife balancelifestylesliving roommouth openobedienceobedience trainingone personownerpeoplepet ownerpetsphotographypositive emotionsatisfactionsweet foodunrecognizable personyoung animal
Categories: Animals/Wildlife, People
Similar images
More from this artist