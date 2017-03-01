Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
A persons with a disability in action while playing basketball on a basketball court with professional sports equipment. Selective focus
Samurai training in a traditional dojo, in Tokyo
Lovable blonde woman in wristwatch and yellow sunglasses having fun in sunny day. Outdoor portrait of excited tanned female model resting on bench and smiling.
Bride and groom having a romantic moment on their wedding day
Cheerful teenager swinging on a swing in the park at the playground. Child on a summer walk, outdoor
Couple play some squash together in the squash court

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2124501293

Item ID: 2124501293

A persons with a disability in action while playing basketball on a basketball court with professional sports equipment. Selective focus

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 6000 × 4000 pixels • 20 × 13.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

dotshock

dotshock