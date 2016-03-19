Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Person taking photo of his feet stand on blank floor, isolated, top view, clipping path. Ground design mock up. Man wear gumshoes and watching down. Deck flooring mockup template.
Formats
4962 × 3235 pixels • 16.5 × 10.8 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 652 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 326 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG