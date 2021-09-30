Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2089559782
Person with a physical disability swimming in the river while his wheelchair waiting at the pier
UKRAINE
R
By Roman Zaiets
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
accessibilityactiveactivityadultboardboatcaucasiandisabilitydiseaseequipmenthappyhealthhealthcareillnesslakeleisurelifelifestylemalemanmobilitymovingoutdoorspaddleparalysisparalyzedpersonphysicalpierpositiverecoveryrecreationrehabilitationriversittingsportssummersupsupporttransportationwaterwheelwheelchairyoung
Categories: People, Sports/Recreation
Similar images
More from this artist