Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2089559773
Person with a physical disability ride on sup board with his wheelchair
UKRAINE
R
By Roman Zaiets
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
accessibilityactiveactivityadultboardboatcaucasiandisabilitydiseaseequipmenthappyhealthhealthcareillnesslakeleisurelifelifestylemalemanmobilitymovingoutdoorspaddleparalysisparalyzedpersonphysicalpierpositiverecoveryrecreationrehabilitationriversittingsportssummersupsupporttransportationwaterwheelwheelchairyoung
Categories: People, Sports/Recreation
Similar images
Same model
More from this artist