Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2103308213
A person interlacing his hands on the book of the Bible and holding a cross, he is praying to the Bible, he reads and studies the Bible. Concept of Christianity and Bible Study.
P
By Pickadook
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
beliefbelievebelieverbiblebookcatholicchristchristianchristianitychurchclenched handsconceptsconfessioneastereducationfaithfaithfulforgivenessgodgospelgracehands prayingholyholy biblehopehumanhymnaljesusjesus christlearninglightmeditationmindpeacepersonprayprayerprayingpraying handsreadingreligionreligiousscripturesocialspiritualspiritualitystudythanksgivingtrustworship
Categories: Religion
Similar images
More from this artist