Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Person driver cleans the car from snow with a brush. A car covered in white snow after a winter snowfall or snow storm. Frozen vehicles in the parking lot.
Man worker washing luxury car on a car wash
Male Pest Control Worker Spraying Pesticide In Kitchen
young caucasian auto mechanic male in uniform conducts diagnostics of car body before its renovation, going to polish it and repair
Serviceman preparing a car bodykit for painting in a workshop. Vehicle bumper before paint in spray booth.
Repair in home. Renovation and new design of interior. Worker man making cement mortar for constructing concrete floor. Builder mixing mortar.
Boy vacuuming the kitchen floor. He tidies up the corn flakes scattered on the gray tile. Side view
The male patient had stomach ache and was walking inside the room using saline pillar as an anchor. And undergoing treatment at the hospital.

See more

1590226789

See more

1590226789

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2124512138

Item ID: 2124512138

Person driver cleans the car from snow with a brush. A car covered in white snow after a winter snowfall or snow storm. Frozen vehicles in the parking lot.

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 3840 × 2160 pixels • 12.8 × 7.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 563 pixels • 3.3 × 1.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 282 pixels • 1.7 × 0.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

V

vimpro