Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2088763495
A person cleaning snow from the car windshield with a telescopic brush
N
By Nikola_Pesic
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
autoautomobileblack and whitebranchbroombrushcarcleancoldcold temperaturecovereddriverdropfreezefrostfrostedglassiceicymanoutdoorpersonproblemsremovalremovescraperseasonsnowsnow removalsnowfallsurfacetelescopic brushtooltransportationtravelvehicleweatherwetwhitewindowwindscreenwindshieldwinterwiperwoman
Categories: Transportation, Nature
Similar images
More from this artist