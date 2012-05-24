Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
The perfect way to enjoy a summers day. Portrait of a gorgeous young woman in a bikini at the beach.
woman in hat on the beach
Beautiful woman in sunhat and bikini at the beach
Beautiful woman in bikini on the beach
Summer Concept. Pretty woman daydreaming on the beach while standing, smiling happy, and wearing a striped swimsuit
Gorgeous blonde in bikini on the beach posing on a sunny day
Beautiful young scandinavian woman relaxing on the beach in Greece
Beautiful young sexy russian bikini model by the sea

See more

62062198

See more

62062198

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2128500425

Item ID: 2128500425

The perfect way to enjoy a summers day. Portrait of a gorgeous young woman in a bikini at the beach.

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 3787 × 4918 pixels • 12.6 × 16.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 770 × 1000 pixels • 2.6 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 385 × 500 pixels • 1.3 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

PeopleImages.com - Yuri A

PeopleImages.com - Yuri A