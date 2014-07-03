Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Perfect Turkish Ravioli and Chili Peppers Fried in Butter. Turkish Manti manlama on plate with red pepper, tomatoes sauce, yogurt and mint. Plate of traditional Turkish food.
Fermented cabbage in a bowl, top view
Shell-shaped pasta with chicken meat on a black plate c on a black background
pasta with chicken and mushrooms in a plate on a gray background
Shrimp wanton with dill leaves - traditional asian cusine
grilled onion rings with oil in a cast iron pan
Raw Italian homemade tagliatelle pasta, made with eggs and flour
steamed dumpling dimsum in traditional bamboo steamer on wooden table background, selective focus, blurry

See more

1865728168

See more

1865728168

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2129286734

Item ID: 2129286734

Perfect Turkish Ravioli and Chili Peppers Fried in Butter. Turkish Manti manlama on plate with red pepper, tomatoes sauce, yogurt and mint. Plate of traditional Turkish food.

Formats

  • 8688 × 5792 pixels • 29 × 19.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Mehmet Cetin

Mehmet Cetin