Perennial, rare, poisonous plant Actaea spicata grows in the wild in the woods
O
actaeaactaea spicatabackgroundbeautifulblack berrybloomsbushdecorativeflowersforestforest bane berrygreengrovegrove plantherb christopherherbal medicinehomeopathic medicinehomeopathic plantleafnaturalnatureornamental plantperennialpoisonouspoisonous berriespoisonous plantrheumatic remedyspicatasummerwildwildlife
Categories: Nature, Healthcare/Medical
