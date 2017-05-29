Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Perennial primrose or primula in the spring garden. Spring primroses flowers, primula polyanthus, white primroses in spring woods. Beautiful colors of primrose in the garden. Nature background
Water Lettuce, This water plant is grown for its beautiful, velvety foliage that really does resemble a dense carpet of lettuce heads flowering on the water.
Flowers in Garden
water flower
Yellow orchids in bloom in garden
white pansy flower in a garden in winter season
White flower blossom blooming, Gardenia jasminoides (Cape jasmine) foliage and flowers.
Boat on Lake with Water Hyacinth Flower

See more

1368014474

See more

1368014474

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2133332025

Item ID: 2133332025

Perennial primrose or primula in the spring garden. Spring primroses flowers, primula polyanthus, white primroses in spring woods. Beautiful colors of primrose in the garden. Nature background

Formats

  • 3834 × 3834 pixels • 12.8 × 12.8 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 1000 pixels • 3.3 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 500 pixels • 1.7 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

bonilook

bonilook