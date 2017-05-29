Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Perennial primrose or primula in the spring garden. Spring primroses flowers, primula polyanthus, white primroses in spring woods. Beautiful colors of primrose in the garden. Nature background
Formats
3834 × 3834 pixels • 12.8 × 12.8 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 1000 pixels • 3.3 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 500 pixels • 1.7 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG