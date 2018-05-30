Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Peperomia (P. magnoliifolia) pot plant, also known as the Radiator Plant and Desert Privet Plant, with deeply wrinkled, dark green leaves, in a pink pot on the white shelf
Formats
4982 × 3321 pixels • 16.6 × 11.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG