Download 10 FREE images now with a risk-free trial.

Start your free trial

Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
People write Spring Festival couplets with brushes to celebrate Chinese New Year. This scroll with gold ingot and paintbrush. Chinese text translation: Happiness, lucky and wealth. Selective focus
Edit
Dowry of the bride
A person is having lunch at a cafeteria for poor people
writing on glass christmas balls
Karachi, Pakistan - September 20 2018: Indian Wedding, Coconut / Naryal. Wedding rasam, stage and other necessary items for wedding.
umbrella painting art
Indian wedding and pre wedding pooja ritual items and hands close up
Thailand Wedding Day

See more

1207392079

See more

1207392079

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2119949813

Item ID: 2119949813

People write Spring Festival couplets with brushes to celebrate Chinese New Year. This scroll with gold ingot and paintbrush. Chinese text translation: Happiness, lucky and wealth. Selective focus

Formats

  • 6000 × 4000 pixels • 20 × 13.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

CravenA

CravenA