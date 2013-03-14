Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
People sport running concept. Happy runner couple exercising outside as part of healthy lifestyle.
Important information
Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.
Formats
5174 × 3446 pixels • 17.2 × 11.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 666 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 333 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG