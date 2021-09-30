Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2090270182
People living in rural areas in Turkey, which is located in the warm middle zone, start their winter preparations with the spring.
Turkey
i
By ibrahimbeyy
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
agriculturalagricultureagronomistbitlisbreadbusinessbusinessmancollaborationcountrycountrysidecroperzurumfarmfarmerfarmingfarmlandfieldfoodfreshgraingrowinggrowthhandharvestharvestingindustryistanbulmannaturalnatureorganicoutdooroutdoorspartnersplantplantationportraitruralsmilingstandingsummersunnyteamteamworktechnologytravelturkeyvanwheatworker
Similar images
More from this artist