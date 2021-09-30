Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2099585716
People and festivity concept. Surprised Asian woman in fashionable jumper and pleated skirt holds bunch of inflated balloons holds mobile phone sends messages of congratulation poses indoor.
W
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
apparelasianattirebackgroundballoonsbirthdaybrunettebunchcelebratecelebrationcellphoneclothescommunicationdeviceeasterneventfashionfemalefestivegreetinghappyheliumholidayhumanindoorinflatedisolatedjoyjumpermobilemodeloutfitpartypersonphoneposingprettyskirtsmartphonestandingstudiostylishsurprisedtechnologywearingwhitewomanwonderyoung
Categories: People, Beauty/Fashion
Similar images
Same model
More from this artist