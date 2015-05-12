Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
PENZA, RUSSIA - February 14: Celebration of Shrovetide - traditional russian holiday which signify end of winter , crowd see to the man which try to climb up a column February 14 ,2010 in Penza Russia
Photo Formats
3888 × 2592 pixels • 13 × 8.6 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG
