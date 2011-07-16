Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Pennantia baylisiana, the Three Kings kaikomako, is a species of plant in the Pennantiaceae family. It is endemic to the Three Kings Islands, New Zealand, where only one plant is known to exist.
