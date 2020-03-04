Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
PENANG, MALAYSIA -MARCH 4, 2020: Floor slabs are under construction at a construction site. Workers were busy installing steel reinforcement on the timber formwork before concrete was poured on it.
Edit
Almaty region / Kazakhstan - 04.11.2012 : Railway crossing with signs and directions for locomotives with cargo.
Structural work on building construction projects during the Covid-19 pandemic began to move, location of bubutan, Surabaya, East Java, Indonesia (surabaya, september 11 2011)
Laying paving slabs at construction site. Process of installing paving bricks in the town pedestrian zone. Screeding the sand for install concrete blocks. Road works for pavement renovation
Building site against blue sky
2016 Shanghai, China, Xinle Road Street Housing Reconstruction
MALACCA, MALAYSIA -SEPTEMBER 24, 2016: Construction workers fabricating floor slab reinforcement bar at the construction site in Malacca, Malaysia.
JASIN, MALAYSIA -SEPTEMBER 23, 2016: Construction workers working at the construction site at Jasin, Malaysia during daytime. They are wearing proper safety gear to ensure they are safe working.

See more

520336504

See more

520336504

Popularity score

Low

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2133156931

Item ID: 2133156931

PENANG, MALAYSIA -MARCH 4, 2020: Floor slabs are under construction at a construction site. Workers were busy installing steel reinforcement on the timber formwork before concrete was poured on it.

Important information

Formats

  • 4124 × 2752 pixels • 13.7 × 9.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Aisyaqilumaranas

Aisyaqilumaranas