Image
PENANG, MALAYSIA -MARCH 4, 2020: Floor slabs are under construction at a construction site. Workers were busy installing steel reinforcement on the timber formwork before concrete was poured on it.
MALACCA, MALAYSIA -JANYARY 14, 2017: Construction workers install and fabricating floor slab reinforcement bar at the construction site. The reinforcement bar is tie together using tiny wire.
MALACCA, MALAYSIA -JULY 12, 2016: Construction workers fabricating timber form work at the construction site in Malacca, Malaysia. The form work was mainly made from timber and plywood.
Pathumtani province - AUGUST 5: Workers pouring cement on the Asphalt on August 5 2019 in Pathumtani province,Thailand
MALACCA, MALAYSIA -JANUARY 14, 2017: Construction workers install and fabricating floor slab reinforcement bar at the construction site. The reinforcement bar is tie together using tiny wire.
JOHOR, MALAYSIA -JULY 22, 2016: Construction workers fabricating steel reinforcement bar at the construction site in Johor, Malaysia. The reinforcement bar was ties together using tiny wire.
GUEMES, ARGENTINA - APRIL 26: Railroadmen arrive by handmade vehicle to Guemes station from Salta on April 26, 2013 in Guemes, Argentina.
Male control boom lift in a industry working at high inspection of pipeline oil

786463882

786463882

2133156929

Item ID: 2133156929

Important information

Formats

  4295 × 2866 pixels • 14.3 × 9.6 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Aisyaqilumaranas

Aisyaqilumaranas