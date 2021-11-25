Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2082790711
PENANG, MALAYSIA - 25 NOV 2021: Modern interior view of the new Coffee Bean Tea Leaf (CBTL) store in Penang, Malaysia. CBTL is an American coffee chain founded in 1963.
A
By AngieYeoh
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
alertalternativearchitectureasiaasianbackgroundbetweenbuildingbusinesscafecafeteriacbtlchaircoffeecolorcolourcontemporarycrisiscustomerdecordesigndiningeditorialfoodfurnitureindoorinsideinteriorlightluxurymalaysiamodernmodern interiornewoutletpenangpeopleplacerestaurantseatsshopspacestorestyletableurbanwood
Categories: Business/Finance, Interiors
Similar images
More from this artist