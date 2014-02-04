Images

Image
PENANG- APRIL 18: Sri Ruthra Veeramuthu facade in Penang hill on April 18, 2013 in George Town, Penang, Malaysia historical city centre has been listed as a UNESCO World Heritage Site .
155014451

Stock Photo ID: 155014451

Important information

Photo Formats

  • 4608 × 3456 pixels • 15.4 × 11.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 750 pixels • 3.3 × 2.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 375 pixels • 1.7 × 1.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Photo Contributor

Carlos Huang

Carlos Huang