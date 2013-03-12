Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Pen and pink note on blue background with handwritten text HEAR changed to LISTEN, means to be better listener with empathy, not just hearing, to see the world in speaker eyes and understand more
Bright pencils for makeup on a white background
Top view workspace mockup on blue background with notebook, pen
A vertical shot of black scissors isolated on pink background
"Dear John" letter beginning on a pink paper
BERGEN, NORWAY - 4/29/18: Close up view of the antenna mount on the hood of a 1959 Chevrolet Impala, parked among other classic cars in a mountain tourist area during an amcar owners meeting.
pink and turquoise colored pencils on a bright pink and turquoise background with copy space as a background

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2137602511

Item ID: 2137602511

Pen and pink note on blue background with handwritten text HEAR changed to LISTEN, means to be better listener with empathy, not just hearing, to see the world in speaker eyes and understand more

Formats

  • 4210 × 3014 pixels • 14 × 10 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 716 pixels • 3.3 × 2.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 358 pixels • 1.7 × 1.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Ariya J

Ariya J