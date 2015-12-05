Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Pen on notebook with text written PROS CONS and list number, means to identify advantages and disadvantages, good and bad, positive and negative, to consider carefully before decision making
Formats
3678 × 2518 pixels • 12.3 × 8.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 685 pixels • 3.3 × 2.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 343 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG