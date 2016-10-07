Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Rising Star
This asset has some traction but few have discovered it yet.
Pel'menis or raviolli with meat - a dish characteristic for the Italian, Russian, Ukrainian and Chinese kitchen. In this picture - the home made Russian pel'menis.
Photo Formats
3888 × 2592 pixels • 13 × 8.6 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG
© 2003-2022 Shutterstock, Inc.