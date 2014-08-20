Images

"Peeling of the Potted Plant" Painted plant mural that is showing its age, on the Ceramics Arts Building in the Fir Grove section of Stewart Park in Roseburg Oregon

40603846

Stock Photo ID: 40603846

  • 3872 × 2592 pixels • 12.9 × 8.6 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 669 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 335 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

TFoxFoto

TFoxFoto