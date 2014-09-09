Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Peeling paint on the wall. Old concrete wall with cracked flaking paint. Weathered rough painted surface with patterns of cracks and peeling. Grunge texture for background and design. High resolution.
Grunge background with abstract colored texture. Old vintage scratches, stain, paint splats, spots.
old and white concrete wall with which paint peels off
Blue old wall texture background
Texture with scratches and cracks, wall, concrete, background and space for text.
Peeling paint rusting metal rough texture
Background colored rusty metal wall
aged rust metal grunge wall

See more

1314961472

See more

1314961472

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2125294655

Item ID: 2125294655

Peeling paint on the wall. Old concrete wall with cracked flaking paint. Weathered rough painted surface with patterns of cracks and peeling. Grunge texture for background and design. High resolution.

Formats

  • 6960 × 4640 pixels • 23.2 × 15.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Andrei Stepanov

Andrei Stepanov