Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2098860625
Peculiar view at Lago di Fiastra (Lake Fiastra) partly hidden by a ridge of raw nature shading the sun and descending to the waters with luxuriant trees sprawling over the different mountains
Lago di Fiastra, 62035 Fiastra, Province of Macerata, Italy
K
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
aerialautumnazurebeautifulbluebotanycolorfulcontrastecologyenvironmentflorafoliageforestgreengrovehighlandhillsitalylakelakesidelandscapemarchemountainousmountainsnatureoutdoorpanoramapicturesqueplantsrockysceneryscenicshadesshadowsshoreslopesunbeamssunlightsunshinetourismtraveltreestripturquoisevegetationviewwaterwatersidewildwood
Categories: Nature, Parks/Outdoor
Similar images
More from this artist