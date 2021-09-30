Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2085681703
pear flowers. blooming tree in the garden. white delicate flowers and green and young leaves. Springtide. Branches of flowering pears on a green background. pear in the forest. fruit tree, macro photo
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
backgroundbeautifulbeautybloombloomingblooming branchblossomblossomingbokehbotanybranchcloseupdelicate flowerflorafloralflowerflower pearflowering branchfreshfreshnessfruitfruit tree gardengardengardeninggreengrowinggrowthmacronaturalnaturenewon the treeoutdoorspearpear treepetalplantseasonseasonalspringspring flowerspring timespringtimesummertendernesstwigwhitewhite blossomwhite flowering branchesyoung
Categories: Nature, Backgrounds/Textures
Similar images
More from this artist