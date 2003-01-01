Images

Image
The pear blossom weevil (Anthonomus piri) is a species of beetle in the weevils family (Curculionidae). This species parasitizes mainly on pear trees. In orchards and gardens it is an important pest.
2134223785

Item ID: 2134223785

Formats

  • 5011 × 3341 pixels • 16.7 × 11.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Tomasz Klejdysz

Tomasz Klejdysz