Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
The peanuts, also known as the groundnut, goober, pindar or monkey nut. Commonly known as Legumes, beanor peas. Family Fabacear or Leguminosae. India.
Edit
Groundnut heap in full frame
Peanuts are stacked in the market.
Groundnut heap in full frame
Many peanuts in shells, one upon the other
tasty peanuts, close up
Groundnut heap in full frame
Nuts Good for human nutrition, this is a valuable food for health

See more

1632478216

See more

1632478216

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2123075258

Item ID: 2123075258

The peanuts, also known as the groundnut, goober, pindar or monkey nut. Commonly known as Legumes, beanor peas. Family Fabacear or Leguminosae. India.

Formats

  • 4928 × 3264 pixels • 16.4 × 10.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 662 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 331 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Bhupinder Bagga

Bhupinder Bagga