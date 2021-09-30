Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2079976288
Peach-chocolate or mango-chocolate cake with peach soufflé with peach slices and a layer of chocolate soufflé and chocolate biscuit with peach jelly on top and a sprig of fresh mint
By indahouselab
biscuitbrownchocolate creamchocolate soufflécookedcookingcreamcuisinedeliciousdessertsdisheatfood designfood photofruit jellygourmetingredientjellymango cakemango chocolate cakemango dessertmango piecesmealmenuorange dessertpeach chocolate cakepeach dessertpeach jellypeach piecespieceplaterestaurant menuservingserving foodsugarsweetsweetswhite background
Categories: Food and Drink
