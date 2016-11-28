Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Peaceful and mindful fair-haired young woman praying, holding hands in pray, namaste gesture and close eyes, relaxing and breathing freely, standing over grey background
Expressive portrait of a beautiful woman getting dressed, studio shot on white background
Red-haired girl sexy unbuttons his shirt
Attractive Asian girl in white suit making cute face while looking at empty space on her side
Beautiful blonde model in black bodysuit and white shirt enjoys sun
Beautiful young caucasian girl wearing casual sweatshirt looking at the camera blowing a kiss with hand on air being lovely and sexy. love expression.
beautiful young blonde woman talking on the phone
Young business blonde woman on white background folding lips and holding palms to send air kiss.

See more

1613240410

See more

1613240410

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2132044913

Item ID: 2132044913

Peaceful and mindful fair-haired young woman praying, holding hands in pray, namaste gesture and close eyes, relaxing and breathing freely, standing over grey background

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 6016 × 4016 pixels • 20.1 × 13.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 668 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Asti Mak

Asti Mak