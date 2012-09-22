Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Pavement repair and laying of paving slabs on the walkway, stacked tile cubes on the background. Laying paving slabs in the pedestrian zone of the city, sand filling. Road tiles and curbs
Formats
5250 × 3500 pixels • 17.5 × 11.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG