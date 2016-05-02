Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Paved square at historic church tower and traditional town hall in Tomar, city of Convent of Christ, old portuguese monastery and tourist landmark attraction, Portugal, Europe. September 22, 2020.
A sundown view of the City castle located in Banska Bystrica town, central Slovakia. This castle is declared as national cultural heritage of Slovak republic.
Betanzos, Spain - July 31, 2017: Bell tower of the Iglesia de Santiago in Betanzos, Galicia, Spain
Betanzos, Spain - July 31, 2017: Bell tower of the Iglesia de Santiago in Betanzos, Galicia, Spain
Krakow, Poland - June 15, 2016. St. Andrew's Church in Krakow
View of medieval castle in Urbino, Marche, Italy.
Saransk, Russia. December 28, 2018: Temple of Kazan icon of the mother of god in Saransk
Ancient medieval churches of Saint Nicholas and Paraskeva at Yaroslav's Courtyard in Veliky Novgorod, Russia

See more

350801003

See more

350801003

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2132820657

Item ID: 2132820657

Paved square at historic church tower and traditional town hall in Tomar, city of Convent of Christ, old portuguese monastery and tourist landmark attraction, Portugal, Europe. September 22, 2020.

Important information

Formats

  • 3024 × 4032 pixels • 10.1 × 13.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 750 × 1000 pixels • 2.5 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 375 × 500 pixels • 1.3 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Jens_Bee

Jens_Bee