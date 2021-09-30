Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2094988729
São Paulo, city of São Paulo, Brazil – December, 2021: Vehicle CAIO Millennium BRT Scania K250UB (2015) on display at Bus Brasil Fest (BBF 2021), held in the city of São Paulo.
São Paulo, State of São Paulo, Brazil
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
autobrazilbrtbusbus stationbusinesscaiocoachdesigndestinationdrivedriverhighwaymachinemillenniummodernomnibuspanorama deckpassengerpublicroadscaniaserviceshowsouth americastationstreettechnologyterminaltourtourismtouristtraffictransittransporttransportationtransportertraveltravellingurbanvacationvehicle
Categories: Transportation, Technology
Similar images
More from this artist