São Paulo, city of São Paulo, Brazil – December, 2021: Vehicle CMA Flecha Azul II Scania K113CL (1992) on display at Bus Brasil Fest (BBF 2021), held in the city of São Paulo.
São Paulo, State of São Paulo, Brazil
Related keywords
1992antiqueautoautomotivebrazilbusbus stationbuseschromecityclassiccmacoachdestinationdetaildrivedriverglassheadlampheadlighthighwayhistoryiconlampmetalmotormotor busnostalgiaoldomnibuspassengerretroriderroadscaniashowsouth americastationstreetstyleterminaltourismtraffictransporttransportationtransportertraveltravellingvehiclevintage
Categories: Transportation, Vintage
