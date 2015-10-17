Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Patterned detail of the wrought-iron entrance gate to the Serednikovo estate, a park-manor ensemble of the end of the XVIII - beginning of the XIX century.
Formats
6000 × 4004 pixels • 20 × 13.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG