Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2095383877
Pattern of red and white roses, with small flowers in bloom. Flowers arranged on a blue background.
B
By BecaFoto
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
abstractartbackgroundbeautifulbeautybloomblossomcardcolorcolorfulcompositionconceptcontemporarycreativedecorationdecorativedesignfashionflatflorafloralflowerfreshhipsterholidayidealayloveminimalminimalismmodernmothernaturalnatureoverheadpastelpinkplantretroromanticroserosesspringsummertrendtrendyvalentinevintageweddingwoman
Categories: Backgrounds/Textures
Similar images
More from this artist