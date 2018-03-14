Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Pattern from rainbow chicken eggs on yellow background top view. Creative food minimalistic background. Preparation for easter. Magic natural food. Eggs painted with rainbow colors.
ball candy snack color raibow
colorful candy over white background
Colored eggs from top with shadows. Photorealistic 3D illustration
Assorted jelly beans. Colorful image great for backgrounds
Gems chocolate candy
Easter eggs in row on beige background
Chocolates, candies

See more

677691793

See more

677691793

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2128906568

Item ID: 2128906568

Pattern from rainbow chicken eggs on yellow background top view. Creative food minimalistic background. Preparation for easter. Magic natural food. Eggs painted with rainbow colors.

Formats

  • 5748 × 3832 pixels • 19.2 × 12.8 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

photoezh

photoezh