Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Pattern from rainbow chicken eggs on yellow background top view. Creative food minimalistic background. Preparation for easter. Magic natural food. Eggs painted with rainbow colors.
Formats
5748 × 3832 pixels • 19.2 × 12.8 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG