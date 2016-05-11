Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Pattern made of home cookies with strawberries and cream. copy space for text, cupcake with big strawberry on top. Repeating homemade cookies with strawberries and cream pattern. Flat lay style.
Heart shaped belgian waffles with Ice-cream and berries on pink background. Tasty breakfast. Happy Valentine's Day. Top view, banner.
Three different cake biscuits with cream on a purple background and copy space
fresh baked donuts
Fancy French Raspberry Strawberry cake with chocolate topping and decoration with blue background
Thai fruits like dragonfruit, mangosteen and mango on white background top view copyspace
mangosteen fruit on white background,queen of fruits.
Flying Guarana berries. Watercolor hand drawn illustration isolated on white background

See more

1556010479

See more

1556010479

Popularity score

Low

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2136161629

Item ID: 2136161629

Pattern made of home cookies with strawberries and cream. copy space for text, cupcake with big strawberry on top. Repeating homemade cookies with strawberries and cream pattern. Flat lay style.

Formats

  • 6000 × 4000 pixels • 20 × 13.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

V

V. Tarasenko