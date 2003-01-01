Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Pattern made of home cookies with strawberries and cream on a pink background. cupcake with big strawberry on top. Repeating homemade cookies with strawberries and cream pattern. Flat lay style.
Edit

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2134596553

Item ID: 2134596553

Pattern made of home cookies with strawberries and cream on a pink background. cupcake with big strawberry on top. Repeating homemade cookies with strawberries and cream pattern. Flat lay style.

Formats

  • 6000 × 4000 pixels • 20 × 13.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

V

V. Tarasenko