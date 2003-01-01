Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
patient is consulting a therapist and explaining with injured leg or knee after the accident and explain to her the diagnosis of the problem in clinic, Sport exercise injuries.
Formats
4256 × 2832 pixels • 14.2 × 9.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 665 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 333 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG