Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2092144759
Pastel blue geometric glass Christmas bauble with white satin and organza ribbon on pastel pink background. Minimal fashion festive and New Year celebration concept. Pattern on the bottom of the photo
D
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
amazingartart decobackgroundballbeautifulblowncelebrationcolorcoolcutedecemberdecoratedecorationdesigndopefashionfunnyglasshandmadehappinesshappyholidayhotinspirationl4llikeluxurymotivationnaturenewniceorganzaornamentpartypatternprettyretroribbonsatinseasonshinysilkswagtechniquestextiletraditionalwhitewinterxmas
Categories: The Arts, Backgrounds/Textures
Similar images
More from this artist