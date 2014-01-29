Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Stock Photo ID: 1768473077
Pasta, rice, buckwheat and groats in reusable cotton bags on the black wooden table in the kitchen. Zero Waste concept. Top view. Eco friendly or plastic free lifestyle concept.
Photo Formats
5495 × 3575 pixels • 18.3 × 11.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 651 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 326 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG