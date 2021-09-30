Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2085216856
pasta, Pappardelle are large, very broad, flat pasta, similar to wide fettuccine, originating from the region of Tuscany. The fresh types are two to three centimetres wide and may have fluted edges
A
Categories: Food and Drink
