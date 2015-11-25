Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Passover celebration concept. Matzah, red kosher walnut and spring beautiful rose flowers.. Traditional ritual Jewish bread on sand color old concrete background. Passover food. Pesach Jewish holiday.
Edit
golden-white star broche
bamboo toothbrushes, organic loofah, cotton swabs and brown sackcloth on light green background
Salt slabs in the Dead Sea. Israel
Pesah celebration concept (jewish Passover holiday).
creative image of passover elements top view, matzoh, wine, goblet, walnuts, flowers, studio shot
Flat lay composition of matzo and flowers on wooden background, space for text. Passover (Pesach) Seder

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2142391763

Item ID: 2142391763

Passover celebration concept. Matzah, red kosher walnut and spring beautiful rose flowers.. Traditional ritual Jewish bread on sand color old concrete background. Passover food. Pesach Jewish holiday.

Formats

  • 6054 × 4036 pixels • 20.2 × 13.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Katarzyna Hurova

Katarzyna Hurova