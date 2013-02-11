Images

Video

Music

SFX

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Help

Image
PASADENA, CA - JANUARY 1: The New Mexico's 2010 Rose Bowl Float called "Enchantment is in the Air" was displayed in the 121st Tournament of Roses Parade on January 1, 2010 in Pasadena, California.
Edit in Create

Popularity score

High

Usage score

Frequently used

Trendsetter

We're seeing significant engagement with this asset.

44318416

Stock Photo ID: 44318416

PASADENA, CA - JANUARY 1: The New Mexico's 2010 Rose Bowl Float called "Enchantment is in the Air" was displayed in the 121st Tournament of Roses Parade on January 1, 2010 in Pasadena, California.

Important information

Photo Formats

  • 3164 × 2317 pixels • 10.5 × 7.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 732 pixels • 3.3 × 2.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 366 pixels • 1.7 × 1.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Photo Contributor

M

Marie1969

Our company

Our company

Sell your content

About us

Careers

Press/Media

Investor relations

Shutterstock Blog

Popular searches

Coupons

Apps

Apps

iOS app

Android app

Partner

Partner

Developers

Affiliate/Reseller

International reseller

Legal

Legal

Website Terms of Use

Terms of Service

Privacy policy

Services

Services

Live assignments

Rights and clearance

Contact us

Contact us

Help

© 2003-2022 Shutterstock, Inc.