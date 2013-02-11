Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Usage score
Frequently used
Trendsetter
We're seeing significant engagement with this asset.
PASADENA, CA - JANUARY 1: The New Mexico's 2010 Rose Bowl Float called "Enchantment is in the Air" was displayed in the 121st Tournament of Roses Parade on January 1, 2010 in Pasadena, California.
Photo Formats
3164 × 2317 pixels • 10.5 × 7.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 732 pixels • 3.3 × 2.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 366 pixels • 1.7 × 1.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
© 2003-2022 Shutterstock, Inc.